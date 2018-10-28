WHITE, Melissa K.

WHITE - Melissa K. October 24, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved daughter of Edmund (Michelle) White, Maryellen (Michael) Miller; dearest sister of Christopher (Jessica), Brian (Amanda), Michael (Mande) Miller, Natalie (John) Lund, Alexis (David) Cox; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. Services were held at convenience of family. Donations may be made in Melissa's memory to: Save the Michaels of the World, 737 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.