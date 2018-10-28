WESTFALL, M. Paul

WESTFALL - M. Paul Of East Aurora, October 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Millie for 74 years; loving father of Bill (late Nancy) and Gregg (Sue); grandfather of Michael (Sue), Jill Westfall Misenheimer, Eric, and John (Jacqui); great-grandfather of Amanda (Matt) Czajka, Melissa (Robert) Russell, Ryan Westfall, and Billy, Julianna, and Jack Misenheimer; and great-great-grandfather of Roman Russell. A private celebration was held

by the family. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, Inc. Services by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Condolences may be given at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com