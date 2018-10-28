WEISS, Richard W.

WEISS - Richard W. October 24, 2018, beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Wantuck); dear brother of the late David Weiss and Dolores Edema; brother-in-law of Marlene Weiss, Vincent (Mary) and Danny (Sue) Wantuck; uncle of Craig Weiss, David (Rachel), Daniel Wantuck and the late Dennis Weiss. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 10 AM. Share online condolences at: www.hoyfuneralhome.com