Weekend in Review: Inside WNY nursing homes, third fake pipe bomb found, Bills face the Patriots and more

The Halloween season is upon us as costumes are paraded around town, candy is prepared for trick-or-treaters and a spooky chill has settled into the air. Here are some stories you may have missed this weekend.

After Sally Keller's cataract surgery, a nursing home on Buffalo's West Side repeatedly put eye drops in the wrong eye. An infection ravaged Keller's left eye. Doctors said they had to surgically remove it. Her story shows how a routine surgery can end horribly for residents in understaffed nursing homes.

An "inactive" pipe bomb discovered by a postal worker in front of the South Park Avenue post office Saturday morning is "similar" to the fake pipe bombs found outside the Buffalo Police Department's South District station Friday morning.

If things go as planned, kids at Explore & More — Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum will be enjoying hands-on, immersive and imaginative activities as they learn about regional history, different cultures, construction and other things.

Bills vs. Patriots might be a lot of things, but what it’s not is a rivalry, says Vic Carucci. Since 2000, the Patriots have done the kicking to the tune of 31 victories in 36 games.

When the first Mighty Taco opened in the heart of Little Italy on Hertel Avenue in 1973, few people knew what a taco was. Within a few years, “The Mighty Taco” was slinging tacos and burritos from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Hertel, then on Seneca Street near Cazenovia in South Buffalo, then Bailey and Minnesota, then Forest and Elmwood.

What better time of the year than around Halloween to explore places around Western New York that are supposed to be haunted? Some obvious places were left out in favor of more obscure locations. From Niagara County to the Southern Tier, read the stories of these spooky spots.

Buffalo Rising's annual Halloween masquerade ball took over historic Statler City on Saturday, with prizes totaling $1,000 awarded across five different costume categories.

