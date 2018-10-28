WARDOUR, Reginald Elliott

WARDOUR - Reginald Elliott Age 99, of the Lockport/Buffalo area, passed away in Verona, Wisconsin on October 16, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on June 11, 1919 in Batavia, New York. Reggie's family came together in Wisconsin on October 20th for a private memorial service and celebration of his life. Reginald returned to Buffalo after serving in the US Navy in World War II. He embarked on a career in HVAC, eventually establishing his own business in Lockport. He was devoted to his family, and was a member of the Lockport Masonic Lodge, active in his church, enjoyed sports - particularly golf, and various arts and crafts. After retirement, Reggie spent 23 years living in Florida, then joined his son, John in Wisconsin. He will be remembered for his optimism and sense of humor. Reggie is survived by his children Lynn of Amherst, NY, John (Joy) of Mount Horeb, WI, Joel (Jeanne) of Torrance, CA, Lois Stoeffhaas (Jerry) of Bronxville, NY and Lisa Dufore (Mark) of Oswego, NY, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Fannie Wardour (Rummell), his brother Wesley (Bertha), sisters Diane Dmitrenko (Jim) and Jacqueline, and sons James, Gregory, Stephen and Paul. In early June, 2019, Reginald will be interred at Grandview Cemetery in Batavia, New York and family and friends will gather then to celebrate his 100th birthday in memoriam. For details on these events, watch for a future remembrance note in the Buffalo News.