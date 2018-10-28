Vandals shatter windows, steal golf cart at Cazenovia Park Casino

The Cazenovia Park Casino in South Buffalo was extensively vandalized and a golf cart was taken from the property at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Buffalo police said.

Police said unknown suspects broke into the casino and broke seven double-pane windows and broke two windows in the east and north side entrance wooden doors.

On the second floor, 13 windows were damaged with white spray paint, one window was damaged with black paint, and three windows were smashed, police said. A second-floor wall was spray-painted with graffiti reading "Xan Clan," "Kid" and "BCuz."

Police said the suspects also damaged the door and door frame leading to the basement and stole a golf cart, which was left several blocks away on Marbeth Court.

The dollar value of the damage is still being calculated, police said.