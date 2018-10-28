VAIL, Howard J.

VAIL - Howard J. Of Eden, NY, died October 25, 2018, devoted husband of the late Carolyn (nee: Herzog); cherished father of Ruth (David) Rowe, Grace (Allen) Janiga and Robert (Shari) Vail; loving grandfather of nine and a special great grandfather of one; brother of Mary Lou (late Arthur) Wilmore, Maidie (late Jerry) Janik, late George (Katherine) Vail, Iva (Frank) Bartula, Mildred (Don) Ludwig, Peggy Vail, Russell Vail, Betty (Bill) Churchill and Robert Vail; also survived by sister in law Phyllis (late William) Vail. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, October 29th, from 5-9 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 30th, at 10 AM from Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Memorials can be made to the Eden-North Collins Food Pantry, where Howie volunteered. Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com