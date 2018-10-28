TUCHOLSKI, Eleanor

TUCHOLSKI - Eleanor October 24, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved sister of late Dorothy Tucholski and late Aloysius Tucholski; dearest aunt of the late Pauline (Joseph) Lacki; cherished great-aunt of David (Rebecca) Laki, Donna (Jeff) Cooke and James (Sarah) Lacki; loving great-great aunt to nine nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Eleanor will be missed by all who knew her. Please leave online condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com