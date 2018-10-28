TOSCANO, Dolores A. (Caudill)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 26, 2018, beloved wife of Sam R. Toscano; devoted mother of David Toscano and Theresa Metcalf (Michael) Toscano; cherished grandmother of Dale, Christopher, Lisa and Shannon; loving daughter of the late Denver and Bertha Caudill; dear sister of the late Nancy Caudill and Linda Caudill; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com