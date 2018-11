A Schiller Park neighborhood resident reported the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from her 2013 Dodge Charger.

The woman told Buffalo police that someone broke into the locked garage on Goembel Avenue sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday and took the vehicle's tires, rims, brakes and calipers. The owner put the value of the items at $7,400, according to the police report.