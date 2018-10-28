SPICOLA, Anna (Troidl)

October 26, 2018, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 89 years, loving wife of the late Ignatius "Nash" Spicola; beloved mother of Anthony (Sue) Spicola, Joseph (Late Shelly) Spicola and Anna Marie (Wayne) Milks; grandmother of seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Mary Ann Troidl and the late Anton, Joseph (Joan), Karl, Franz Troidl and Eva (Harry) Stark; sister-in-law of Patricia and Sarah Troidl. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com