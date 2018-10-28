SIMON, Jean Grace Crosby

SIMON - Jean Grace Crosby Of Amherst, NY, wife of the late William K. Simon, passed away in her home on October 8, 2018, at the age of 100, surrounded by her children, William J. (Kathleen), John R. (Corrine) and Elizabeth (Robert) Evans. Jean was born in Detroit, Michigan to James and Jessie Crosby. James was an auto executive in Detroit, Boston and Buffalo. After graduating high school, Jean studied at Bury's Court in Reigate, England and Les Mousquines, Lausanne, Switzerland. In her twenties, Jean soloed in a small aircraft which was a proud achievement for her. When WWII loomed, Jean returned to Buffalo to work for Bell Aircraft as a secretary where she met William K. Simon who became President of the William Simon Brewery. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, working on many fund raisers for the church. She was a homemaker spending her time raising her children and playing golf, bridge and bowling. She also enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and the Georgian Bay. She was predeceased by her brother, James Crosby and sister Mary Crosby. Survived by her sister, Barbara Witt of Houston. Proud Grandma of William D. Simon, Brett R. Simon, Kelly J. Gosnell, Stacy A. Khreis, Melissa H. Thore and Jaclyn A. Rosenberg; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Jordan, Robert, Carolyne, Amanda, Emma, Raven, Bristol, Mason, Claire, Blake and Jace. Burial Service will be private. Contributions can be made in memory of Jean Simon to the SPCA of WNY.