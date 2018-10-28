SHANAHAN - Nancy Ann Nancy Ann Shanahan was born to William J. and Odelia (Christ) Kean on February 26, 1930. She grew up in Buffalo, NY with her older brother Billy (William F.). She worked at the New York Telephone Company starting out as a mail clerk and working her way up to a Customer Service Supervisor. Nancy was an avid and skilled bowler, bowling in many classic leagues and competitions. She also excelled as a seamstress and gardener. Nancy was a " die-hard" New York Yankees fan, and her prize possession was a picture of her with Mickey Mantle. Nancy married William Shanahan, the love of her life, and they lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they spent many happy years, which included watching and helping out at the Yankees Spring Training. Later they moved back to the Buffalo area, and Nancy once again enjoyed the love and joy of many lifelong friends, relatives, and new friends. Nancy spent her last two years at Forge Hill Assisted Living in Franklin, Massachusetts to be cared for by her nieces and nephew: Patty Kean, Kathy Cahill, Colleen Jensen, Barbara Macchi, and Tommy Kean. At Forge Hill, her quick wit, and genuine interest in others made her new friendships with the caring staff, medical support team and residents. Nancy will be remembered fondly as a strong woman who was quick to smile, quick with a comment, and who knew what she liked. The love she gave to her family and friends will be missed deeply.