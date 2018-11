SCHMIDT, Ruth A.

SCHMIDT - Ruth A. East Aurora, NY. October 25, 2018. Daughter of the late Henry and Alma Schmidt; sister of Jean A. Schmidt and the late Adell Schollenberg; aunt of Nancy McFarland. Friends are invited to a graveside service, Saturday, November 3 at 12 pm, at the Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Oakwood Ave., and South Willow St., East Aurora. Online condolences www.howefuneralhome.com