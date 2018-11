Schedule for Section VI football finals set

Here is the schedule for this week's Section VI football finals. All games are at New Era Field.

Thursday's games:

Class C

1S-Southwestern (9-0) vs. 1N-Cleveland Hill (8-1), 5 p.m.

Class A

3-West Seneca East (8-1) vs. 1-West Seneca West, 8 p.m.

Friday's games:

Class D

2-Maple Grove (6-3) vs. 1-CSP (9-0), 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

2-Lancaster (8-1) vs. 1-Bennett (7-2), 5:30 p.m.

Class B

4-Cheektowaga (8-1) vs. 3-Pioneer (9-0), 8:30 p.m.