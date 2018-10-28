SCAMURRA, Rose J. (LiPuma)

October 24, 2018, age 83. Beloved wife of 62 years to Donald J. Scamurra; loving mother of Donna (David) Peters, Paula (Glenn) Au and Anthony (Joanne) Scamurra; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary (late Joseph) Masiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com