Sally A. Hurley, taught at Philip Sheridan and Herbert Hoover schools

June 25, 1927 - Oct. 25, 2018

Sally A. Hurley of the Town of Tonawanda, a longtime teacher in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District, died Thursday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital following a short illness. She was 91.

The third of five children born to Joseph Hurley and the former Margaret Roach, Ms. Hurley was a graduate of St. Paul's grammar school in Kenmore and Mount St. Mary Academy. She became a teacher following graduation from the former Buffalo State Teachers College in 1949.

She spent the majority of her teaching career at the former Philip Sheridan Elementary School in Ken-Ton, and also taught at Herbert Hoover in the district.

Ms. Hurley was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Parish Council. She also was an active member of Kenmore Mercy Hospital since 1990. In 2010, she was the recipient of the hospital's Above and Beyond Award.

Ms. Hurley is survived by a sister, Margaret Boehler; 13 nieces and nephews; and multiple great nieces and great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore.