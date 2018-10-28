RYDER, Jack

RYDER - Jack Age 54, died on October 19, 2018, after a hard-fought battle with chronic health problems. Jack lived with his family in New Port Richey, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Debora (Zybczynski) and cherished father of Sierra and Dylan. Jack is also survived by his mother Nan Ryder and a sister Melissa (Sam) Cirringione. Jack graduated from Depew High School and served honorably in the United States Air Force. Prior to retiring, he was employed with Delta Airlines. He was an avid fisherman and loved being near the water. He will be remembered by many more family and friends. A Memorial Service was held at Dobies Funeral Home in New Port Richey.