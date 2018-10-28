REDMAN, Sandra M. (Krakowiak)

Of Depew, NY, October 27, 2018. Beloved wife of John Redman, Jr.; dearest mother of John III (Adrianna), Elizabeth (Joe Lloyd), Charles (Rheannon), and the late Brian Redman; loving grandma of John IV, Gabriella, Matthew, Jackson, and Adalynn; sister of James (Sharon) Krakowiak; sister-in-law of Florence Hoffman, and Lucille Eldred; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC. 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Gabriel's Church 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Sandy served our Lord as a Eucharistic Minister, religious educator, financial secretary of St. Adalbert's H.S.A., President of St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild, and friend of St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society.