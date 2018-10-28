REBMANN, Robert F.

REBMANN - Robert F. Of Alden, NY October 24, 2018. Beloved father of Michael, Nancy (Eric) Noack and Robert J. (Sharon) Rebmann; loving grandfather of Lisa (Timothy) Massucci, Marc, Matthew (Monica), R.J. and Elisabeth Rebmann; great-grandfather of Daniel, David and Jonathan Massucci; predeceased by one brother and five sisters. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 3-7 PM, where Funeral Services will be held along with Military Honors at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the NYS Veterans Home Activity Fund, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com