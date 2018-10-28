RAM, Jason R.

RAM - Jason R. Of Lackawanna, at the age of 44, on October 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Erika K. Hendra. Dear father of Crey Ram. Loving son of Lynda (nee Bradish) and the late Ronald Ram. Dear brother of Cynthia (Mark) Canady. Uncle of Andrew and Justin Canady; nephew of Russell Ram and Arlie Bradish. Friends are invited to join the family for the Memorial Gathering at The Wilcox Mansion - Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave., on Sunday, November 4th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice or The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site-Wilcox Mansion. Please visit

www.GANNONFUNERAL.com