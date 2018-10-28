PORTER, George A.

PORTER - George A. Of Alden, NY, October 26, 2018, beloved husband of the late Alma (Schmitt) Porter; dear father of Linda (Chris) Drogi, Deborah Fortin and the late George Porter; grandfather of Danielle (Steve) Biekert and Molly Fortin; brother of Joan (Frank) Dudek and the late Jerry (Mary) and Kenny (late Bridget) Porter. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY on Tuesday at 10 AM. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Monday 2-4 PM ONLY. Mr. Porter was an Erie County Sheriff, Instructor and Assistant Director at Central Police Services. He was a Marine Veteran and a member of the Marine Corp League, member of the International Police Assoc., life member of Judges and Police Conference, Sgt. of Arms with the E.C. Sheriff's Badge and Shield Club, past Secretary Law Enforcement Counsel #82 and past President of Lancaster Striders Club. His hobbies include running and car shows with his 2005 Mustang GT. George was passionate about dogs and volunteered to do pet therapy at the Erie County Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marine Corp League or the Erie County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com