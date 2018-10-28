POPE, Mary E. (Wagner)

October 24, 2018, age 69, went home to be with her girls. Beloved wife of the late Timothy C. Pope; loving mother of the late Darlene A. and Connie S. Pope; caring daughter of the late Charles W. Wagner and Elizabeth J. (nee Scrace) Sirotich; dear sister of Judith (late Joseph) Latendre, Donna M. (Jerry) Highway and the late Roger W. (late Carol) Wagner; longtime companion of Robert J. Dunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 10 AM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com