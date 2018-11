PHILLIPS, Eugene JR.

PHILLIPS - Eugene Jr. Departed this life October 23, 2018. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, from 6-8 pm at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William St. Funeral Service to follow Friday at 11 am. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com