PALMA, Carmella M. (Macchirella)

PALMA - Carmella M. (nee Macchirella)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest October 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Peter C. Palma; devoted mother of Nancy (Frank) Corradini, Carmen J. Palma (Sandy Chortie), Claudia (late Toby) Asarese and Vincent (Theresa) Palma; dear sister of Angeline Guarino and Sally Marble; survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com