O'SULLIVAN, William

O'SULLIVAN - William October 22, 2018, of Buffalo, at age 62. Passed away peacefully after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 27 years to Susan (nee McGiveron) O'Sullivan; proud father of his two beautiful daughters, Meghan and Ann; son of the late Mortimer and Marilyn O'Sullivan; brother of John, Gerald (Julia), Robert (Susan), Joan (Brian) Cavanaugh, Ann (Scott Nice) O'Sullivan and the late Kevin, Thomas (Dawn) and Murphy O'Sullivan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his faithful companion Tinker. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, November 2nd from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), Buffalo. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 3rd, 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com