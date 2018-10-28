NEWMAN, Lilia (Bangud)

Of South Wales, NY. October 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Newman; dearest mother of Ruth O. Stair, Donato Opao, Jr., and Dolia B. Christoffersen; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Philippines. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com