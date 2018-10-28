NEILSON, Frank R., Sr.

NEILSON - Frank R., Sr. Age 84, of the Tonawandas, October 25, 2018. Husband of the late Barbara Joy (nee Tapley) Neilson, who died in 2011; father of Jennifer Ann Neilson and Frank (Lisa) Neilson, Jr.; brother of Eva Powers, George Neilson, and the late Howard, Peter, Lavina, Art, Wylie, and Jim; brother-in-law of Judy Fletcher, Richard and Leota Bromley, and a brother from another mother, William (Nellie) Warrender; also many nieces and nephews. Frank was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was an avid bowler throughout his life. Calling hours will be held on Monday (October 29) from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private entombment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com