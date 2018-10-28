NASCA, Jeanne A. (McKeegan)

October 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John C. Nasca; loving mother of Sara "Sally" (James) Eichberg and Connie (Richard) McMenamin; cherished grandmother of Richard, Melissa, and Christopher McMenamin; dear sister of the late Robert K. (Marjorie) McKeegan, Jr. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 6-8PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd., Williamsville) where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at a time to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences and service time at www.beachtuynfh.com.