Minnesota, Leveille squeak past Beauts again

The Bills have their Patriots and Dolphins. The Sabres have the Flyers, Bruins and Maple Leafs. The Buffalo Braves had the Celtics.

The Buffalo Beauts have found their own nemesis in the National Women's Hockey League.

The expansion Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Beauts for the second time in as many days, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at a sold-out TRIA rink in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota is undefeated in six games in the NWHL. Buffalo is 2-2.

Amy Menke's tapped in a pass from Kendall Coyne Schofield with 14:32 left in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.

The Whitecaps heroine though was former Beauts goalie Amanda Leveille, who had 34 saves including a late shot from the point by Savannah Harmon with an extra attacker on for Buffalo in the closing minutes.

Leveille was beaten only once on a penalty shot by Dani Cameranesi into the left corner after the Whitecapts were called for covering the puck in the crease late in the first period.

Minnesota took the lead just 19 seconds into the game when Kate Schipper scored with assists from Coyne Schofield and Amanda Boulier.

Shannon Szabados had 28 saves for Buffalo.

The NWHL take a two week break for the Four Nations Tournament. Buffalo will play at Buffalo Nov. 17-18. Minnesota's doesn't play a NWHL game until December 1-2 against Boston.