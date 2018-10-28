Member of Hells Angels arrested in Niagara Falls, Ontario

A member of the Hells Angels was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday after police responded to a report of a suspicious man outside the Hells Angels clubhouse on Garner Road in Niagara Falls, Ont., Niagara Regional Police reported.

Michael Gallant, 24, who police said is affiliated with the Hells Angels Toronto West chapter, was taken to a hospital for observation after officers suspected that he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Police said they seized a quantity of suspected oxycodone when they arrested him.

Gallant was charged with mischief, possession of a drug with intention of trafficking and assault. He is held pending a bail hearing Monday morning in St. Catharines, Ont.