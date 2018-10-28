McDADE, Vincent Dennis

McDADE - Vincent Dennis Of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 20, 2018, in Greenwich Hospital at the age of 89 with his beloved wife Susan at his side. Born in Chicago, IL, on August 15, 1929, he was the son of Helen and Vincent McDade. Dennis graduated from Monmouth College and, inspired by his accountant mom, he joined Price Waterhouse in Chicago in 1956. By 1966 he was a partner in the Price Waterhouse office in Buffalo, where he was a trustee of the Buffalo Seminary and Chairman of the Board of the United Way of Buffalo. By 1981 Dennis was a partner in the New York office. A man who loved life, his daughters and a great biography, he walked the Thames from its source to the sea during his eight years working for Chase Manhattan Bank in London. For many years, Dennis was an avid golfer, skier and water-skier. He will long be remembered for his hard work, kindness, integrity and quiet chuckle. Dennis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Condon, his daughter Diane McDade (Seattle, WA), his daughter Grace Babikian (Annisquam, MA) and two grandchildren Darcey and Colin Babikian. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother Joe, first wife Ruth and daughter Judy. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830 (www.thenathanielwitherell.org) or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org).