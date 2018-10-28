McCLIVE, Mary L. (Clear)

70, of Grand Island, Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Wife of Richard McClive, Sr.; mother of Winnoa (Raymond) Lara, Richard Jr. (Karen), and Charles (Jacqueline) McClive; predeceased by one sister and six brothers; grandmother of 10; great- grandmother of two; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Kaiser Funeral Home, Inc., 1950 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, where Funeral Services will follow. If desired, memorials may be made to the Golden Age Center, Grand Island, NY.