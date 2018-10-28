Deaths Death Notices
McCLIVE, Mary L. (Clear)
McCLIVE - Mary L. (nee Clear)
70, of Grand Island, Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Wife of Richard McClive, Sr.; mother of Winnoa (Raymond) Lara, Richard Jr. (Karen), and Charles (Jacqueline) McClive; predeceased by one sister and six brothers; grandmother of 10; great- grandmother of two; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Kaiser Funeral Home, Inc., 1950 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, where Funeral Services will follow. If desired, memorials may be made to the Golden Age Center, Grand Island, NY.
Funeral Home:
Kaiser Funeral Home
