MATTHEWS, Marilyn (Corica)

MATTHEWS - Marilyn (nee Corica)

Of Williamsville, NY. Entered into rest October 23, 2018. Beloved wife of 56 years to Edward C. Matthews; devoted mother of Amy Even and Dan Matthews (Cheryl); cherished grandmother of Camille; dear sister of Michael (Vickie) Corica and Peggy (Bill) Lynch. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com