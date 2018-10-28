Masked burglar chased from Niagara Falls home

A couple awakened by a commotion inside their home early Sunday ended up chasing away a masked burglar, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The Independence Avenue residents told police they were awakened around 7 a.m. Sunday, and discovered a black male wearing all-black clothing, a ski mask and gloves inside their home.

They chased the intruder out the door and he was last seen fleeing toward Grand Avenue. The female resident told police she suspects he may have been a former boyfriend who may still have a key to her apartment.

A 40-inch television set, two sets of car keys, some credit cards and $50 in cash were stolen, police said.