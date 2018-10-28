MARKOVICH, Nicholas, Sr.

MARKOVICH - Nicholas, Sr. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest October 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Catherine A. (nee Fusco) Markovich; devoted father of Marilynn Markovich, Nicholas, Jr. (Laurie) Markovich and the late Daniel T. (Linda) Markovich; cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren; adored great-grandfather of 14 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com