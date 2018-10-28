LUCEY, Patrick G.

LUCEY - Patrick G. October 24, 2018, age 85; beloved husband of 37 years to Patricia (nee Keller) Lucey; devoted father of Patrick G. Jr. (Joanne), Michael (Kathleen), Mary Joyce, Timothy (Carol), Terence (Joei), Maureen (John) D'Angelo and Daniel (April); step-father of Mark Schrader, Michael Schrader, Molly Marie Schrader, Mary (Michael) Summers, Melissa Hanlon, Maria (Russell) Hughes, and the late Michelle (Joseph) Paterno; loving grandfather of 30 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (at Main St.), Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Lucey's memory to Marian Helpers at P.O. Box 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262 or the Caritas Community at 100 Our Lady Queen of Peace Dr., Sterrett, AL 35147. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com