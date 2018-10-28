Lockport receiver Malik Brooks commits to UB football

Record-setting Lockport wide receiver Malik Brooks has committed to the University at Buffalo, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Brooks wrote that the coaches made UB "feel like the perfect school for me." Brooks said that he has not taken an official visit yet to UB and does not plan to sign during the early period.

Brooks sets the Section VI single-season record for receiving yards when his 233-yard performance in the regular season finale against Clarence surpassed the mark set by Grand Island's Alex Neutz in 2008. Neutz had 1,182 yards.

Brooks finished with 1,244 yards on 47 receptions with 13 touchdowns.