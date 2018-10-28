Bills' LeSean McCoy expected to play vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bills announced Sunday.

McCoy suffered a concussion on the Bills' second play from scrimmage last week at Indianapolis. He was a limited participant in practice as the week wore on, increasing the likelihood that he would play.

McCoy was listed as questionable on the injury report released Saturday.

He has played in nine games on Monday Night Football and has averaged 79.9 yards per game with five touchdowns.