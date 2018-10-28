LEE, Ronald N.

LEE - Ronald N. October 23, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of 61 years to the late Marian (nee Staniewski); dearest father of Melanie (Mike) Kozlowski, Eileen (Jon) Werbitsky, Rosemary (Martin) Pietruszewski; grandfather of Michael (Kristina), Nolan, Kyle (Al) Wotring, David and Christopher Kozlowski, Jennifer and John Werbitsky, Kimberly and Martin Pietruszewski and great- grandfather of Michael. A private family service was held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Ronald was a Navy Korean War veteran, retired Postal worker, and an avid wood-worker. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com