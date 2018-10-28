LAFFERTY, James J. "Hobie"

Of Lake View, NY, October 20, 2018. Loving husband of 33 years to Pamela Lafferty; brother of Jack Lafferty and the late Thomas and Susan. Son-in-law of Doris (late Chris) Wagner. Brother-in-law of Gail Hitt and the late Mark Wagner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 11AM - 12 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 12 noon.