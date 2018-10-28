KUHN, Betty L. (Lang)

Of Orchard Park, NY, died peacefully at age 94, October 19, 2018. Betty lived a long and joyously purposeful life. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Douglas W. Kuhn; mother of Candace (Michael) Niznik, Eric (Greyson) Kuhn, Kari (Peter) Krakow, Karyn Kuhn, and the late Edward "Tad" Kuhn; grandmother of Justin, Morgan, Ben and Adam Niznik, Warren and Charlie Kuhn, Hattie and Willa Krakow and Hayden and Gabriel Kuhn; also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Betty's Life is planned for next spring. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com.