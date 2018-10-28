KUBALA, Jane (Banaszak)

Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on October 27, 2018, at the age of 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Kubala; devoted mother of Janet (Murray) Murdoch and the late Joel Kubala; cherished grandmother of Angela Jane, Taylor Joseph and Joelle Seonaid; dear sister of the late Genevieve (John) Wroblewski; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com