KRAUS, Joan M. (Hornberger)

October 25, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Kraus; loving mother of Mary Joanne (late George Casanave) Kraus, Ph.D, Thomas A. Kraus, Diane M. (Ian) Nathanson, M. Eileen Kraus, Carol M. (Michael) Malaney, Jeanne Marie (Clifford) Stewart and the late M. Claire Kraus; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Jean (late James) Murphy; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.