KLUCKHOHN - Diane "DeDe" (nee Webster)

October 22, 2018, age 75, of Williamsville and Venice, FL. Beloved wife of Karl F. Kluckhohn; dear mother of David (Jos) Laub, Derek (Shelly) Laub, Tom (Christine) Kluckhohn, Steve (Cathi) Kluckhohn and Carl (Carmen) Kluckhohn; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren; sister of Hollis "Ted" (Leslie) Webster. A Family Celebration of Diane's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Diane's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.