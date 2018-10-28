KLINGER, Norma J. (Wegner)

KLINGER - Norma J. (nee Wegner)

Of Cheektowaga, is in the arms of the angels. She went to be with her Lord on October 26, 2018, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Ben Klinger; loving mother of Stephen (Elaine) and Susan Klinger; devoted grandmother of Stephen Jr. (Jessica); Jason and Rachel (William Arnold) Klinger, Jeremy and Kristie Schiefer; great-grandmother of Layn Klinger; sister of the later Ferdinand, Charles, Leroy, Robert Wegner and Charlotte Pfeiffer; beloved aunt of Kathleen Teloh.

Norma was retired from the Erie County Medical Center and President of the Lady Sodality 14 Holy Helpers Church. Family present Thursday from 3-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church. Kindly assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.