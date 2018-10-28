Deaths Death Notices
KLACZYK, Sharon A. (Stutz)
KLACZYK - Sharon A. (nee Stutz)
Of Alden, NY, October 26, 2018, beloved wife of 56 years to Norbert Klaczyk; loving mother of Christopher Klaczyk, Joseph (Laura) Klaczyk and Michelle (William) Miori; dear grandmother of Kristen, Gary, Katelyn, Kelsey and Jenna; sister of David (Patricia), Paul and the late Dennis Stutz. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept. Rescue Squad. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
