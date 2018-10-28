KISH, Eugene Scott

KISH - Eugene Scott Suddenly, October 25, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Loving son of Catherine (Blake) Kish and Gabriel (Barbara) Kish. Dear brother of William (Dawn) Kish. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and his faithful dog "Rosie." Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 pm. Memorial contributions in memory of Eugene can be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com