KESTER - Wayne D. Age 75, of Springville, died October 25, 2018, beloved husband of Penney (nee Gerstner) Kester; father of Erik Kester, Kirk (Bibi) Kester, Rorik Kester, Lanrik (Carrie) Kester, Briere (Noah) Delaney; brother of Joyce (Richard) Frankel; also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There are no prior calling hours. Private graveside services will be held in Fairview Cemetery, corner of Middle Rd. and Springville-Boston Rd., Springville. Arrangements were completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com