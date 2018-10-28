JASEN, Casey M. (Accordino)

JASEN - Casey M. (nee Accordino)

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest October 27, 2018, beloved wife of Kevin Jasen; dog parent of Charlie Day; loving daughter of Annette and Sam Accordino; dear sister of Nick (Jamie Leigh) Accordino and Max Accordino; cherished granddaughter of Mary Accordino; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday (November 1st) from 3-8 PM. Funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com